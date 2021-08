DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - As we wait for approval from the FDA on a third booster shot for people who received their second vaccine dose 8 months prior, many medical experts are hopeful for extra protection for people.

"In some of the studies that they've performed that immunity to COVID is starting to lower, particularly in the Moderna and Pfizer," said Kettering Health Vice President of Clinical Outcomes Dr. Patrick Lytle.