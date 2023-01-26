DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Miami Valley Restaurant Association is dishing out the deals with their 2023 Winter restaurant week! With unique menus from 32 local restaurants, get a delicious meal for a great deal during Winter Restaurant Week.

Owner of Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers Bar and Grill, Michelle Brad shared how they will be participating in the event. All for $20.23, you can get an appetizer, an entree and a dessert!

Every restaurant takes its own approach to Winter Restaurant Week, however, most will offer a three-course meal for $20.23, $25.23 or $30.23.

Winter Restaurant Week by the Miami Valley Restaurant Association is a chance for dozens of local restaurants to show off their menu.

Plus, for every meal served at participating restaurants, $1 will be donated to SICSA Pet Adoption Center and the MVRA Education Foundation.

Winter Restaurant Week runs from Jan. 22-29.

You can see a list of participating restaurants and their menus here