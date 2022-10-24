DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley’s 27th Annual Jazz Party is just around the corner! Happening Friday, November 18th at the Dayton Arcade from 6:00-11:00 p.m., this event is Catholic Social Services’ biggest fundraiser of the year.

Laura Thimons, Chair of our Jazz Party Committee, and Dori Spaulding, Catholic Social Services Event Coordinator, shared details on the upcoming event. They said last year the event brought in more than 450 guests, and they expect another incredible turnout this year.

The evening will begin with the popular James Free Jewelers Raffle, a silent auction with some packages for bidding, hors d’oeuvres and drinks. Then dinner will commence with a short program.