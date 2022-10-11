DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – You may know the story of the Winchesters from “Supernatural.” But before Sam and Dean, came their parents, John and Mary. The Living Dayton Team talked with Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger, the actors who play John and Mary.

The prequel to The CW’s long-running hit series “Supernatural,” is told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester. “THE WINCHESTERS” is the epic, untold love story with twists and turns sharing the tale of how John Winchester met Mary Campbell.

While John is tracing his father’s past, he crosses paths with 19-year-old demon hunter Mary, also searching for answers after the disappearance of her own father. The two are to uphold their families’ legacies while beginning to form a family of their own.

Premiering on October 11 at from 8 to 9 p.m. ET on The CW, catch the brand new drama, “The Winchesters.”

