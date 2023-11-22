DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) — Jeff Schmitt Auto Group is celebrating local community members who give back with their Jeff’s Heroes initiative. Jay Schmitt shared the details on the finalists.

Schmitt said Lisa Hansford, Donna Ruff, Denise Henton and Officer Fullen are the local heroes that are changing the Miami Valley for the better.

Each finalist was awarded $5,000 for their contributions to the community.

From December 1st through December 18th, folks can cast their vote for which finalist should win a new car and an additional $10,000 in cash!

