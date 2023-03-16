DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Grab the leg warmers and teasing combs because we are throwing it back to the 1980s!

The Archbishop Carroll High School Freedom Players will perform “Back To The 80’s” on March 17th and 18th at 7 p.m., and March 19th at 2 p.m.

Student director, Teresa Schlegal, and actors, Tamilyn James, who plays Cindy, and Patrick Morrow, who plays Billy, joined the Living Dayton team in the studio with more details.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the school office. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and senior citizens.

