DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Get ready for a night of fright! A spooky candlelit experience is coming to the Dayton Masonic Center that brings together classical and pop music. “Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics” will bring the classic songs and soundtracks of the sinister holiday.

Becca Malech with Fever Events, shared the details on the Candlelights Concerts. The spooky special will be at Dayton Masonic Center on October 29th with 3 sessions.

The haunted evening features sounds from The Addams Family and Beetlejuice to Ghostbusters, The Exorcist, Thriller and many more. The unique musical program is suitable for anyone 8 years and older, and is sure be a fun night for everyone, no matter if they are a fan of classical music or not.

For more information or tickets, click here.