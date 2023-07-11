DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new candlelit experience is coming to the Dayton Masonic Center that brings together classical and pop music.

According to Becca Malech with Fever Events, Candlelights Concerts usually feature a string quartet that plays pop music with a classical flair. And no matter what city you’re seeing a concert in, it always features local musicians.

Coming up in Dayton on July 16, “Candlelight: A Tribute to ABBA” will be coming to the Dayton Masonic Center.

For more information or tickets, click here.