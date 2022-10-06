DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Kim Atkins from Gtown Kimmers Kreations joins us in studio with a cute, fall craft! It’s easy to make and is very festive for the season.
Corn Pin
Tri Beads
Faceted Beads
Chennel Stem
Paper Ribbon
Hot glue
Rafia
Pin back
by: Emily Gibbs
Posted:
Updated:
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Kim Atkins from Gtown Kimmers Kreations joins us in studio with a cute, fall craft! It’s easy to make and is very festive for the season.
Corn Pin
Tri Beads
Faceted Beads
Chennel Stem
Paper Ribbon
Hot glue
Rafia
Pin back