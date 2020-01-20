Breaking News
Man arrested in connection with body found in Kettering dumpster

Cacky’s Cakery

Living Dayton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Living Dayton

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS