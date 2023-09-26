DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– They say one person’s trash is another person’s treasure. The Buy Nothing Project offers people a way to give and receive, share and lend through a worldwide network of reuse and gift economies. The idea is to give items away rather than throwing them away. River Valley Credit Union’s Eric Ebbert spoke with Living Dayton on Tuesday featuring this new app!

If you have items that you no longer have a use for, you download the BuyNothing app, take a photo of the item, give a brief description and post it to a local group. Some people may offer to trade or you can negotiate to give services, like shoveling driveways in the winter. Besides giving away your old treasures, you can also ask for products and services.

For community members, there is one hard rule. Community rules say that no money can be exchanged and the use of monetary values when describing an item is forbidden.

River Valley Credit Union is not associated with Buy Nothing. For more on the Buy Nothing Project, click here or watch the video above!

***This segment was sponsored by River Valley Credit Union***