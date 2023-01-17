DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Anytime is a good time for FUSIAN! Carly Hensley and Chelsey Vawter of FUSIAN join the Living Dayton team in the kitchen to show them how to roll sushi!

Additionally, they have a great deal, if you mention Living Dayton, you get a FREE order of gyoza, otherwise known as potstickers.

Featuring a BYO (build-your-own) Ramen + BYO Sushi Roll, FUSIAN allows for anyone to make the dish of their dreams.

BYO Ramen

Base: Ramen noodles

Broth options: Tonkotsu, Miso, or Coconut Curry broth

Protein options: Pork Chashu, Roasted Chicken, or Tofu

Veggie options: Pickled Shiitake Mushrooms, Sweet Potatoes, Radish, Carrot, Cream Cheese, Jalapeno, Edamame, Sweet Peppers, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Pineapple, + Avocado

Topping options: Chili Paste, Shredded Nori, Chopped Scallion, Sesame Oil, Sesame Seeds, + Chili Flake

BYO Sushi Roll

Base: White or Brown Rice

Wrap options: Nori (seaweed) or Soy

Protein options: Ahi Tuna, Salmon, Crab Mix, Shrimp Tempura, Roasted Salmon, Smoked Salmon, Soy Glaze Chicken, or Tofu

Veggie options: Sweet Potatoes, Radish, Carrot, Cream Cheese, Jalapeno, Edamame, Sweet Peppers, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Pineapple, + Avocado

Topping options: Tempura Crunch, Everything Bagel Spice, Chopped Scallion, Sesame Oil, Sesame Seeds, + Chili Flake\

Sauces: Spicy Mayo, Sweet Soy, Sweet Chili, Thai Peanut

Garnish: Wasabi + Ginger

