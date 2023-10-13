DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Want a taste of some award-winning wings? Dan Apolito from Archer’s Tavern shared the recipe that got them ranked in the National Buffalo Wing Festival.

Dan said an easy, yet delicious buffalo sauce can be made with Cayenne sauce, such as Frank’s hot sauce, butter, cayenne pepper, and garlic powder.

Archer’s is offering wing flights for football season. Dan said folks can order 6, 12 or 24 wings of their choice with sauces for dipping.

