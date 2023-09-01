DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Get ready for Labor Day weekend with Buckeye Vodka’s Zach Heeney! Nothing is better than campfires and roasted smores, so why not combine the two into a single drink!
Ingredients
- 4 oz. Almond Milk
- 4 oz. Coconut Milk
- 2 oz. Buckeye Vodka
- Marshmallows, for garnish
- Crushed Graham Crackers, for garnish
- Chocolate Sauce, for garnish
Directions
- Crumble graham crackers on plate, rim glasses with chocolate syrup then dip the glass in the graham crackers.
- Combine almond milk, coconut milk, Buckeye Vodka and a few ice cubes in a cocktail shaker and shake until cold.
- Strain into glasses and slowly pour over ice.
- Garnish with Marshmallows and serve.
