DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Get ready for Labor Day weekend with Buckeye Vodka’s Zach Heeney! Nothing is better than campfires and roasted smores, so why not combine the two into a single drink!

Ingredients

4 oz. Almond Milk

4 oz. Coconut Milk

2 oz. Buckeye Vodka

Marshmallows, for garnish

Crushed Graham Crackers, for garnish

Chocolate Sauce, for garnish

Directions

Crumble graham crackers on plate, rim glasses with chocolate syrup then dip the glass in the graham crackers.

Combine almond milk, coconut milk, Buckeye Vodka and a few ice cubes in a cocktail shaker and shake until cold.

Strain into glasses and slowly pour over ice.

Garnish with Marshmallows and serve.



For more information on Buckeye Vodka deals and specials, click here or watch the video above!