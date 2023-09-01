DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Get ready for Labor Day weekend with Buckeye Vodka’s Zach Heeney! Nothing is better than campfires and roasted smores, so why not combine the two into a single drink!

Ingredients

  • 4 oz. Almond Milk
  • 4 oz. Coconut Milk
  • 2 oz. Buckeye Vodka
  • Marshmallows, for garnish
  • Crushed Graham Crackers, for garnish
  • Chocolate Sauce, for garnish

Directions

  • Crumble graham crackers on plate, rim glasses with chocolate syrup then dip the glass in the graham crackers.
  • Combine almond milk, coconut milk, Buckeye Vodka and a few ice cubes in a cocktail shaker and shake until cold.
  • Strain into glasses and slowly pour over ice.
  • Garnish with Marshmallows and serve.


For more information on Buckeye Vodka deals and specials, click here or watch the video above!