DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Brunch is great at any time of day! 4th and State’s Berry Parfait French Toast might convince you to eat breakfast for every meal!

Chad Goodwin shared the details of this delicious dish. It is a vegan French toast topped with strawberries, blueberries, with house made yogurt and house made granola.

4th and State is a Family-Owned Vegan Diner and Restaurant in Downtown Columbus. They offer traditional American diner fare made from plant-based ingredients.