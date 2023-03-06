DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Get a taste of brunch at Bonefish Grill! Chef Daniel Grubich walks us through a few of their delectable items that they have on the menu after bringing back brunch! Start your morning with the most important meal of the day featuring a savory recipe from Bonefish Grill’s newest brunch menu.

Chef Daniel shared the Parkers Margarita Shareable Pitcher and Bacon and Cheddar Frittata, an egg souffle topped with melted cheddar cheese and crispy bacon pieces!

Bacon and Cheddar Frittata Ingredients

1 QT Liquid Eggs

1 Cup Heavy Cream

1 Cup Milk

1 ½ tsp Kosher Salt

½ tsp Black Pepper

Pan Spray, as needed

4 TBSP Cooked Bacon, cut into 1” pieces

2 Slices Cheddar Cheese

Chopped Parsley (optional)

Instructions:

Place all ingredients into a mixing bowl. Using a wire whisk, mix all ingredients tother until fully combined. Hold egg mixture refrigerated until ready to use. Preheat oven to 400° Spray an oven safe bowl, cast iron skillet or nonstick sauté pan with pan spray. Break 1 slice of cheddar by hand into 1/2inch pieces at the bottom of the vessel. Place 2 TBSP of the bacon into the vessel, over the cheese. Slowly Pour the egg mix into the vessel. Place the vessel onto a small sheet pan and place into the pre heated oven. Allow frittata to bake for 8 – 12 minutes, or until the top and edges of the egg are lightly browned. Carefully Remove frittata from oven – If using a sauté pan, transfer frittata to serving plate using a rubber spatula. Immediately top frittata with cheddar cheese, breaking into ½ inch pieces, followed by the remaining 2 TBSP of bacon and parsley. Serve immediately. If served in a vessel, place on a plate liner as the frittata vessel will be hot.