DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Brimstone Haunt was once a prosperous family farm… Now, full of long-lost memories, stories, and curses. Click the video above to see what’s waiting for you around every twist and turn.

Brimstone Haunt Makeup artist, Wendy Hubbard transformed one Living Dayton host from human to monster!

Brimstone has a Haunted Hayride, a Forgotten Forest with a mysterious and eerie woods walk, as well as their Psychosis haunt, which could scare you to the point of a “permanent state of Psychosis.”

If you’re a fan (or not a fan) of Zombies, lookout for their Zombie Assault tour – because the zombie apocalypse has arrived at Brimstone Haunt. According to their website you’ll “board an armored bus with a group of fellow survivors and a small assault team who will protect you in transit to the camp and see if you can survive the zombie assault.”

Or for more hands on, you can play Dead Shot Paintball and take up arms against the zombie hoard.

Purchase tickets on their website or at the ticket office. They are open Friday and Saturday nights through October, ending October 29th.

The ticket office is open from 7 p.m – 11:30 p.m. Attractions will begin running when it is dark out. The Hayride queue line closes at 11:45. All other attractions will run until lines are empty.