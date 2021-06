DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - For the states 1.6 million public school students, many educational leaders say this new 2 year school funding plan through the state's $75 billion dollar budget is helpful.

"The budget that was passed by the legislature this week includes a formula as part of that effort, that Fair School Funding Plan passed by the house which we believe sets a path for giving our kids really what they need," said Ohio Education Association President Scott DiMauro.