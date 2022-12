DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Breakfast is great at any time of day! Which is why 4th and State’s classic American breakfast items are delicious at breakfast time, lunchtime or dinnertime.

Chad Goodwin shared their square ‘cinnabun’ pancakes and “sausage,” tomato, and rosemary omelet – all of which are completely vegan!

4th and State is a Family-Owned Vegan Diner and Restaurant in Downtown Columbus. They offer traditional American diner fare made from plant-based ingredients.