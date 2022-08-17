DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Been feeling off lately? Maybe just need a boost? Your hormones might be to blame. But not to worry, Jiva Med Spa might be able to help you!

If you’re looking to feel like yourself again Hormone therapy could be the answer for you.

We talked with Dr. Rakesh Nanda and he said with age hormones start to change.

“If you’re tired, gaining weight too easily, you feel like your hair is falling out, anxiety, depression, low sex drive, you’re not sleeping as well, brittle bones, those are all controlled by your hormones,” Nanda said. “And actually we can improve every single one of those things I mentioned.”

