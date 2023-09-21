DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– A traumatic brain injury can change the course of someone’s life. According to the CDC, there were over 214,000 traumatic brain injuries that resulted in hospitalization in the year 2020.

Dr. Susan Davis is the Director of University of Dayton’s Brain Health Collaboratory and she visited Living Dayton on Thursday featuring their book signing on Friday! “She Looks Fine” tells a true-life story about college student Paige Knechtly who suffered a traumatic brain injury and her mother Roberta’s journey through healing together.

Details

University of Dayton

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Come meet the Knechtly at their book signing and learn more about UD’s Brain Health Collaboratory. For more information, click here or watch the video above!