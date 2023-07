DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Coming from the radio waves to live on stage! WTUE 104.7 is hosting the nationally syndicated Bob & Tom show broadcast for an entire show live in The Tank under the Dayton Arcade on Friday, July 14th from 6 a.m. -10 a.m.

Dave Alexander shared all the details on what folks can expect at this hilarious and exciting event! For fans, there will be meet and greet opportunities and the event is free for all to watch.

For further information, watch the video above.