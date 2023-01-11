DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Blue Man Group will be performing at the Dayton Schuster Center this weekend! Kailey Yeakley with Dayton Live joined us to share all the details.

Kailey said the Blue Man Group will be performing from Friday, Jan. 13 through Sunday, Jan. 15 and there are five opportunities for you to see them.

The Blue Man Group uses a variety of interesting and new instruments to create a fun experience for all ages!

In the front of the theater is the splash zone for all the paint that flies off the drums during the show and ponchos are provided. If you can’t get a seat in the splash zone, Kailey said that any seat is a good seat! Guests may even be invited on stage during the performance!

For more information or tickets, click here or watch the video above!