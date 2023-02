DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The leaves are off the trees during the winter months, which makes an ideal setting to sight some beautiful birds!

Tyler Ficker from the Ohio Ornithological Society joins us with his best birdwatching tips. He shares what birds to watch for as we forge on through the chilly season.

Wondering where to go for bird watching? Tyler said you can spot multiple species anywhere – even in your backyard!

Click the video for more tips.