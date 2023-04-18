DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As the weather begins to warm up, you might be wanting a reason to spend more time outside. Bird watching is the perfect excuse for some fresh air!

Tyler Ficker from the Ohio Ornithological Society joined the Living Dayton team with his best birdwatching tips. He shared what birds to watch for as we continue through this new season.

Wondering where to go for bird watching? Tyler said you can spot multiple species anywhere – whether it’s blooming plants and trees in a park, on a trail, and even in your backyard!

Click the video for more tips.