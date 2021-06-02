Bikini Martini for the Summer Season!

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Emily chats with Brian Petro, The Smart Guy in a Tie. He shares a cocktail perfect for summer!
Bikini Martini
2 oz. coconut rum
1 oz. pineapple juice
1 oz. vodka (vanilla if available)
Glass: Cocktail
Ice: None
Garnish: Grenadine, cherry and a pineapple wedge
Pour all the ingredients into a shaking tin over ice. Shake well for up to ten seconds, then strain into the cocktail glass. Pour a small amount of grenadine down the side of the glass, until there is a visible amount of it at the bottom. Add the cherry and the pineapple, then serve!