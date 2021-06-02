Bikini Martini for the Summer Season!

Living Dayton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Emily chats with Brian Petro, The Smart Guy in a Tie. He shares a cocktail perfect for summer!

Bikini Martini

2 oz. coconut rum

1 oz. pineapple juice

1 oz. vodka (vanilla if available)

Glass: Cocktail

Ice: None

Garnish: Grenadine, cherry and a pineapple wedge

Pour all the ingredients into a shaking tin over ice. Shake well for up to ten seconds, then strain into the cocktail glass. Pour a small amount of grenadine down the side of the glass, until there is a visible amount of it at the bottom. Add the cherry and the pineapple, then serve!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS