Big Game Recipes from Skyline Chili

Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
2021 Presidential Inauguration
Coronavirus in Ohio
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Mental Health in Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Pass or Fail
Political News
Crime
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Texas dad accused of street racing with infant and toddler in car
Community policing excellence earns recognition for Vandalia Division of Police
Mercy Health to host virtual RN hiring event
SpaceX launches another Starship test rocket, explodes just before landing
Gallery
Weather
Daily Forecast
A Year of Recovery
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Storm Team 2 Weather App
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Big Race – Indy
Japan 2020
Operation Football
Athlete of the Month
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
OSU
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Scoreboard
Top Stories
Merriweather leaving WSU for Memphis
Top Stories
Twins coach Mike Bell, brother of Reds manager, dies at 46
WSU ladies fall to Missouri State in NCAA second round
Bobcats fall to Creighton in 2nd round
Ohio Bobcats fall to Creighton 72-58 in the 2nd round of NCAA Tournament
Gallery
Working For You
Remarkable Women of Dayton
Honoring Black History
Mental Health in Ohio
Give A Little Love
Coats for Kids
Clear the Shelters
I Love Dayton
United Rehabilitation Services
Food For Friends
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Miami Valley domestic violence resources
Buy Local
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Missing Ohio cat found in Texas after more than 5 years
Video
From sepsis survivor to contortionist: Miami Valley woman gaining recognition for yoga
Video
Group of women going strong 1 year after pandemic canceled class
Video
Local photographer captures spirit of love after groom dies
Video
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Recipes
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Keep Easter Simple with Lily’s Dayton
Video
Top Stories
Steering Clear of Wrong Way Drivers
Video
Top Stories
El Meson’s Barilla Tacos
Video
“All American Stories” on Dayton’s CW
Video
Gear up for Gameday with Texas Roadhouse
Video
Explore the Arts Virtually
Video
Programming
Dayton’s CW
What’s on TV?
What’s on Dayton’s CW
The Mel Robbins Show
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
Bounce TV
Court TV Mystery
JOBS
More
About WDTN
Contests
WDTN/Dayton’s CW Contest Winners
WDTN Newsletters
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
WDTN 2 NEWS App
Storm Team 2 Weather App
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Big Game Recipes from Skyline Chili
Living Dayton
by:
Zac Pitts
Posted:
Jan 17, 2019 / 12:11 AM EST
/
Updated:
Mar 22, 2021 / 02:55 PM EDT
Tweets by livingdaytontv
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Trotwood home total loss after fire
Video
Nike files suit over Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan Shoes’
Video
Krispy Kreme giving away free doughnuts, coffee on Mondays — no vaccine required
Video
3 hospitalized after 4 vehicle accident on Wilmington, Wayne Ave. in Dayton
Video
New charges against Epstein's former girlfriend
Video
Universities weigh in on mandatory student vaccinations
Video
Don't Miss
Texas dad accused of street racing with infant and toddler in car
Holiday at Home Festival in Kettering returns in 2021
Troy Strawberry Festival still up in the air
WATCH: 69-year-old man fights off armed suspect during ATM robbery in Houston
‘Freeing for me:’ Navajo woman becomes viral sensation with skateboarding videos
Video
‘Now we close the doggie door at night’; South Carolina woman finds coyote in her kitchen
Video
3 students in Wisconsin cited after rare tree stolen during pledging, police say
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Missing Ohio cat found in Texas after more than 5 years
Video
Parents can request free Easter bag for kids in Dayton
Video
More As Seen on 2 NEWS