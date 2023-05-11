DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Shaquille O’Neal restaurant, Big Chicken, is big on food and fun! We talked with Joe Boger from Big Chicken about the massively delicious items on their menu.

From their tenders to their basketball-sized Big Cookie, these items are filled with flavor!

Joe shared their Crispy Chicken Grilled Cheese, which contains three cheeses, chipotle BBQ sauce on rustic Italian bread.

Their Big Aristotle Chicken sandwich is dressed with muenster cheese, crispy fried onions, sweet & smokey Memphis BBQ sauce, while the Shaq Attack has pepper jack cheese, jalapeño slaw, spicy chipotle BBQ sauce.

When it comes to sides, Lucille’s Mac n’ Cheese is topped with a Cheez-It crust, and their Jalapeño Slaw has a smokey vinaigrette with cilantro on top.

For more details, visit their website or watch the video above!