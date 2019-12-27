Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
2019 – A Year in Review
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Home For The Holidays
Your Local Election HQ
All Election Results
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Crime
Mug Shots
CMA Awards
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Two women indicted on child endangering charges in connection with 10-year-old’s death
Miami Co. stepping up patrols during New Year’s holiday
Officials: Kidnapping, robbery plot led to shooting death of Centerville teen
Disney characters say tourists inappropriately touched them
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
Japan 2020
Operation Football
Scoreboard
Team Schedules
Athlete of the Month
The Big Game
OSU
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Top Stories
Path to the Playoff: Watch live from the semifinals
Top Stories
Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney hold joint press conference
LeBron James surprises Ohio State football team with brand new headphones before Fiesta Bowl
Clemson’s Scott and Ohio State’s Hafley pulling double duty
Fiesta Bowl Media Day: Watch Dabo Swinney, Ryan Day talk ahead of playoff semifinal
Community
I Love Dayton
United Rehabilitation Services
Donate
Food For Friends
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Top Stories
I Love Dayton: Typist receives service pin for 40 years of dedication to Dayton Police
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Century Bar À La Modę Takeover
Top Stories
Big Caesar Chicken Sandwich from Chicken Head’s
Top Stories
Mike’s Bike Park
Pet of the Week
New Year’s Eve Star Drop at Star City Brewing
New Year’s Eve Drinks from Arrow Wine
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
WDTN/Dayton’s CW Contest Winners
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Search
Search
Search
Big Caesar Chicken Sandwich from Chicken Head’s
Living Dayton
by:
Zac Pitts
Posted:
Dec 27, 2019 / 01:21 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 27, 2019 / 01:21 PM EST
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –
Contact Living Dayton
Contact
Living Dayton
.
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Ryan Day and Dabo Swinney talk to media ahead of Fiesta Bowl
Video
Police search for hit and run driver
Video
2 hospitalized after rollover crash in Xenia
Video
Friends and family remember crash victims
Video
Montgomery Co. offering free live tree recycling
Video
New 2020 laws focus on elections, teachers
Video
Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft
Ronald McDonald House opens free toy shops for hospitalized families
Hundreds of bears built and donated to Dayton Children’s Hospital
Kettering salon raises over $8,000 for food drive
Postal workers surprise students with gifts and replies from Santa
More Phil Wiedenheft
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Miami Twp. looking for survey feedback from residents
NORAD prepares to track Santa
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
Tweets by WDTN