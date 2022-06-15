DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Jamie Aubin from Bethany Village joins us with more on “Opening Minds through Art” Art Auction at Bethany Village. It’s in the Serr Grand Room June 17th 10am-3pm.
All proceeds from auction go to refunding next year’s program!
by: Emily Gibbs
Posted:
Updated:
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Jamie Aubin from Bethany Village joins us with more on “Opening Minds through Art” Art Auction at Bethany Village. It’s in the Serr Grand Room June 17th 10am-3pm.
All proceeds from auction go to refunding next year’s program!