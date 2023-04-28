DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Many products are made with eco-friendly materials, but BestReviews curated a list of their favorite items you can get right now ahead of Earth Day 2023. Their top picks include reusable water bottles to replace plastic bottles, food recyclers for reducing waste and more.

BestReviews’ Jacob Palmer joins Jessica Wills to share BestReviews’ top picks to be more sustainable this Earth Day.

For more information and great products, click here or watch the video above!

*This segment is sponsored by BestRevi ews. *