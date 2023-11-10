DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Supporting small businesses is important, but especially when those businesses are owned by those who served our country. By giving your patronage to military-family-owned businesses you can celebrate Veterans Day all year round.

To help you do that, BestReviews found four excellent military-family-owned businesses: Birdy Boutique, Brewing America, Red Dot Engraving and Toolbox Widget.

BestReviews’ Jacob Palmer joins Olivia Horton to share BestReviews’ suggestions for military-family-owned businesses.

*This segment is sponsored by BestRevi ews.*