DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The grass is always greener before you walk on it. Once you are on the other side of the fence, you realize keeping that grass green takes effort. What no one tells you is that effort never goes away. The real trick in life isn’t achieving your goals, it’s maintaining them. That is why it is crucial to be realistic when making fitness resolutions for the new year.

Judd NeSmith, BestReviews fitness expert, joins Gary Gelfand to talk about strategies and tools needed to not only set but maintain fitness goals throughout the year.

He suggests some products that can assist along with these tips and goals:

Make fitness a habit

Most common goal: losing weight

Maybe you want to build lean muscle

Another common goal: learning to run faster

