DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After seeing your hard-earned money get divided up and given away each paycheck, there’s no better feeling than finally getting some of it back. You can also think of your tax refund as a small or big reward for spending hours filing your taxes. However, once you’ve paid your bills or put a portion of it in savings for your next vacation, you might be wondering what to do with the remaining money.

BestReviews’ Jacob Palmer joins Olivia Horton to share the top BestReviews testing lab products to splurge on with your tax return money.

For more information and great products, click here or watch the video above!

*This segment is sponsored by BestRevi ews. *