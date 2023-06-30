DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Break out the red, white and blue because it’s time to celebrate summer’s most beloved holiday. While lake days and barbecues are welcome all summer long, the Fourth of July naturally brings family and friends together to enjoy each other’s company while remembering the important sacrifice.

From an elegant soiree to a backyard barbecue, there’s no right or wrong way to commemorate this national holiday. So, whether you’re heading to the beach or watching colorful fireworks light up the sky, BestReviews recommends these crucial must-haves.

BestReviews’ Jacob Palmer joins Olivia Horton to share BestReviews’ picks for the best products you’ll want with you this Fourth of July.

For more information and great products, click here or watch the video above!

*This segment is sponsored by BestRevi ews. *