DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Summer means plenty of time spent outdoors in the nice weather doing things like camping, swimming and hiking. However, the last thing you want is a nasty sunburn, which hurts and is also bad for your skin health. That’s why protecting yourself from the sun’s harmful UV rays is crucial when spending time outdoors this summer. You’ll want to stock up on sunscreen, hats and covers to stay safe and keep the fun going.

​​BestReviews’ Jacob Palmer joins Olivia Horton to share BestReviews’ picks for the best products that will keep you safe in the sun.

For more information and great products, click here or watch the video above!

*This segment is sponsored by BestRevi ews.*