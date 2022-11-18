DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Thanksgiving season means Black Friday and Cyber Monday are also heading our way. To make the most of these days, you must be prepared. BestReviews‘ Jacob Palmer joins Scott Moak to share time-saving shopping tips and insights on which products are expected to have the best deals this year on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

How to make the most of Black Friday and Cyber Monday

The most important tip for any big sales event is to be prepared well before the items go on sale. Consider what you want and make a list. This also includes doing your detective work to learn what a good price on a particular item looks like. “If you do wait, you might run into some scarcity issues, and they might sell out,” Palmer said. To make sure you get the exact product you want, select your top choices and save them on a shopping list or put them directly into your cart. In short, Black Friday and Cyber Monday should be reserved for active purchasing. It is not the time to be reading through feature lists, comparing products and making purchasing decisions.