DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — BestReviews’ Meredith Gallo joins Gary Gelfand to share their picks for new and unique products pet owners will love. Every year, new products are released that make life easier for pet owners and more enjoyable for pets. If you’re on the hunt for new and exciting pet products, there are several worth checking out.

LED dog collars are ideal for those who walk their dogs after the sun goes down. Through the fall and winter, days become shorter, and it’s more likely that you’ll walk your dog in the dark. The Blazin LED collar is excellent, as it is visible from around 350 yards and comes in numerous high-visibility colors.

Vacuums are another essential consideration for pet owners. Dogs and cats typically shed, getting fur on your furniture and trapped in your carpet. Pet hair is also known to get trapped in the brush rolls of vacuums that aren’t explicitly designed for pet owners. The Shark IZ363HT Cordless Stick Vacuum is a lightweight vacuum that’s easy to maneuver and built to handle pet hair. “It’s not as clunky as one of those big, old vacuums that you’ve seen,” Gallo said. “It’s a great option, especially if you have like little messes, fur all over the house that you need to get after.”

If your cats begin peeing or pooping outside the litter box or fighting, it may be because they’re stressed. Feliway Diffuser Plugins release a solution that mimics a mother cat’s natural nursing pheromones. These diffusers are a great way to de-stress your cats while you’re away from home. We tested this affordable diffuser with a cat that had been using the bathroom on the floor, and it successfully curbed the bad behavior. “I actually have one at home with my cat, and I feel like it’s really helpful, especially if we have kind of environment changes, people are coming to visit, we’re leaving for a little bit,” Gallo said. “It’ll help kind of calm him down so he’s not nervous or anything like that.”

Dogs are particularly vulnerable to getting stressed when their owners return to work. Luckily, the iCalmDog Bluetooth Speaker comes preloaded with three hours of classical music to help relieve your dog’s anxiety.

