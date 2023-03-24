DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – If you’re thinking of throwing an outdoor party for an upcoming birthday, there are a few supplies that can make it a hit. The atmosphere of an outdoor party is much different than an indoor party, so it’s a good idea to stock up on a couple of things to ensure that you take full advantage of the environment and make your party one to remember.

BestReviews’ Jacob Palmer joins Olivia Horton to share BestReviews’ picks for an outdoor birthday party starter kit.

For more information and great products, click here or watch the video above!

*This segment is sponsored by BestRevi ews. *