DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Aullwood is brewing up a good time! Laurie Cothran shared what folks can look forward to at the Beer & Brewing with A Taste of Aullwood on Saturday, August 19.

The event is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Aullwood Farm. 100% of ticket proceeds support Aullwood’s environmental education programs for local students.

Bluewater Kings Band will be playing music to listen or dance to! Lori said that the ticket will provide seven tastes from local craft brewers. With everything from a Chocolate Peanut Butter Porter to a Strawberry Blonde Ale, this is one event you won’t want to miss.

For those needing a bite to eat, food trucks El Diablo Grill and Pa’s Pork will offer delicious food options.

