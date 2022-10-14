DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Pursuing passions and improving our medical world, Northeast Ohio Medical University is dedicated to serving the state of Ohio with their training and programs.

Richard Kasmer, Pharm.D., J.D., Dean of the College of Pharmacy, shared the current educational requirements to become a pharmacist:

There are many paths that one could follow to pursue a career in pharmacy

At the undergraduate level NEOMED sees the majority of students coming from concentrations in chemistry, biology and biochemistry

Most students complete at least 2 years or at least 60 credit hours of undergraduate training and then have the opportunity to progress to professional school

However, about 65% of incoming students possess a bachelor’s degree or an equivalent number of credit hours

*This segment is sponsored by Northeast Ohio Medical University*