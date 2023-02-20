BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — The Beaver Creek Wetlands Association is looking for volunteers!

The Beaver Creek Wetlands Association will be holding a volunteer rally on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. for people interested in helping out.

Outreach Director Beth Edsall said there are all kinds of volunteer roles open including trail maintenance, education and administration.

Beth said it’s not only great to give, but it’s great to be around people who care about something as much as you!

You can register for the volunteer rally here.