DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Are you looking to be happier and healthier? Dr. Rakesh Nanda with Jiva Med Spa has the solution for you with their vitamins!

According to their website, an imbalance or slight deficiency of vitamins and minerals can still cause serious and long-term health complications. Dr. Nanda shares how their practice can help you.

Watch the video above to find out more.

**This segment is sponsored by Jiva Med Spa.**