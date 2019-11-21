Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Home For The Holidays
Your Local Election HQ
All Election Results
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Crime
Mug Shots
CMA Awards
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Girl’s hair set on fire in middle school attack
107-year-old woman’s only birthday wish was to hold a baby
Trotwood man found guilty in death of 19-year-old girlfriend
GM invests $175 million into Brookville manufacturing plant
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
Operation Football
Scoreboard
Team Schedules
Athlete of the Month
The Big Game
OSU
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Top Stories
Raiders knock off Blue Knights 81-55
Top Stories
The Gridiron Nation: Which teams will make it to the College Football Playoffs?
Browns’ Garrett having appeal heard for NFL suspension
Flyers soar past Omaha
Regional final match-ups set for Ohio high school football
Community
Donate
Food For Friends
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
I Love Dayton
The Mel Robbins Show
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Top Stories
I Love Dayton: Churches awarded for tornado recovery efforts
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Thanksgiving Crafts
Top Stories
bd’s Mongolian Grill
Top Stories
The Dayton Foodbank launches food waste disposal project
Thanksgiving travel expected to be busy
Holiday fun at Newport Aquarium
The Illusionists bring magic to State Performing Arts Center
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
WDTN/Dayton’s CW Contest Winners
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Homeowner indicted for murder in case of 2 teens killed in garage
Live Now
Live Now
Five on 2 is streaming live now
bd’s Mongolian Grill
Living Dayton
by:
Zac Pitts
Posted:
Nov 21, 2019 / 04:29 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 21, 2019 / 04:29 PM EST
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –
Contact Living Dayton
Contact
Living Dayton
.
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Girl's Hair Set On Fire In Middle School Attack
Video
GM invests $175 million into Brookville manufacturing plant
Video
AAA Thanksgiving travel forecast
Video
Holiday ads dominating airwaves
Video
First at 4 forecast
Video
Military children receive surprise visit, gifts from favorite monster truck driver
Video
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Black Friday Guide: Are you ready?
Certified arborists in Miami Valley
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
Tweets by WDTN