DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – John North of the BBB shares ways to keep your identity safe both online & in person! Don’t miss their upcoming Shred Event happening this Saturday!

What: Secure Your ID Day

When: Saturday, October 16, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville

Contact: (937) 222-5825; bbb.org/all/syid