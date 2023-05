DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Warm weather means the sweet treats of spring and summer have arrived in the Living Dayton Kitchen! Donald Butler, owner of Ducky’s Snowballs and Ice Cream, joined the Living Dayton team and made some delicious desserts!

Donald shared their Peppermint Patty Bayou Blast, made with Andes Mints. He also made their Reese’s Peanut Butter Bayou Blast!

For further information, head to their website or click on the video above to get the full details from Donald!