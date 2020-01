DAYTON, Ohio –

Batch of Daiquiris

16 oz. white rum

8 oz. lime juice

4 oz. simple syrup

4 oz. water

Glass: Quart Bottle

Ice: None

Garnish: Lime when served

Pour all of the ingredients into a clean, sealable glass bottle. Store in the fridge at least 24 hours before the event, or fast chill it in in the freezer for at least four hours. No need to mix with ice if it is well chilled.