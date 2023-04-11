DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – For most heading to Day Air Ballpark, they have baseball on their mid. But, for those who aren’t sports fans, there is something for everyone at the Dragons Stadium!

Details on the Dragons Home Opener

For baseball fans, kids, and Dayton residents, there is plenty of excitement surrounding the first home game of the season at Day Air Ballpark.

Tom Nichols joined the Living Dayton team at the Dragons Stadium with more information on the team, the energy of the game, and the excitement surrounding the big day!

All Things Green: Talking Entertainment in Day Air Ballpark

With countless activities, events and performers, there are plenty of hidden Gems to find throughout the season.

From the Green Team to Gem, Heater, the Dayton Dragons cover all the bases when it comes to entertainment!

The Living Dayton team talked with Heater and Jamie Penwell, Entertainment Manager, about the fun on the field and in the stadium, outside of just the team!

Fun In and Outside the Ballpark: 5k, Kids Club, UD Games

Brandy Guinaugh, Vice President & Assistant General Manager, shared details on the Dayton Dragons 5k Run, Dragons Kids Club, and the University of Dayton vs. Wright State University baseball game at Day Air Ballpark.

The Dragons Are Much More Than Just Baseball!

Brandy joined the Living Dayton team at Day Air Ballpark with more details on the array of events for all ages at the ballpark. From their Baseball Buddies program, the Great American Beer Tasting, and High School Baseball games at Day Air Ballpark, there is something for everyone at the Dragons Stadium.