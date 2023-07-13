SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — This weekend, an event in Springfield is bringing vintage airplanes to the community for free!

According to pilot and organizer Dewey Davenport, the 9th annual Barnstorming Carnival will be taking place on July 15 and 16 at the Springfield Beckley Airport.

Dewey said it’s a fun family-friendly event with plenty to entertain kids and adults.

And it’s quite popular too! Dewey said they typically see anywhere from 5,000 to 8,000 spectators.

For more information about the Barnstorming Carnival, click here or watch the video above.