DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – We spoke with Julianna Rubio Slager from Ballet 5:8 about a new ballet that’s coming to the Arbogast Performing Arts Center.

BareFace is a fresh and enthralling story that leans into the best of what dance has been and blazes a trail into what dance is becoming. With dance as the main mechanism to move the story forward, Rubio Slager disentangles her story from the usual pomp and circumstance. This new story ballet is cinematic in its pacing and storytelling and clever in its use of physicality, sweeping stage pictures, and gliding sets to guide the audience into the futuristic world of Glome. Inspired by the ancient myth of Cupid and Psyche, Rubio Slager tells a female-driven, utterly compelling story of love, jealousy, and a case against the gods.

